Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Movado Group by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 610,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 235,039 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth approximately $3,265,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 195.7% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Movado Group by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 130,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Movado Group Price Performance

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $538.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22. Movado Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.67 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 8.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Movado Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Movado Group Company Profile



Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

See Also

