Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 2,108 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $509,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 165,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,279,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $333,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.51 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $90.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.25.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.