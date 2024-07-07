Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Has $396,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,997,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,371,000 after buying an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,699,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,526,000 after purchasing an additional 713,168 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,626,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after buying an additional 119,258 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,779,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,883,000 after buying an additional 49,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,213,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,820,000 after acquiring an additional 360,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $76.76.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

