Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Sells 204 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $63.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

