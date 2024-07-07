Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes $379,000 Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 499.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NWE opened at $48.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $58.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.30). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NorthWestern Energy Group news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,614,560.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bobbi L. Schroeppel sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $68,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,814 shares in the company, valued at $1,614,560.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $35,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,602 shares of company stock worth $183,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

