DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $126.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.99.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

