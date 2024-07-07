Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 22,470 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,836 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,470 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $52,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $22,878,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 234.1% during the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 87.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 7,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $12,098,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $539.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $484.36 and its 200-day moving average is $460.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $540.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.08, for a total transaction of $8,402,442.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,280 shares in the company, valued at $102,769,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.70, for a total transaction of $194,752.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,376 shares in the company, valued at $7,268,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,905 shares of company stock worth $123,528,726 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.27.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

