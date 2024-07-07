Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 109 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,605,000. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its holdings in Clorox by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 335.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 279,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after purchasing an additional 215,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $133.22 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $114.68 and a 12 month high of $169.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

