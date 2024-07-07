International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.46

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.46 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.68). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 112,326 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.
In related news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,939 ($25,220.09). Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.
International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.
