International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.46

Shares of International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 115.46 ($1.46) and traded as high as GBX 133 ($1.68). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.63), with a volume of 112,326 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get International Personal Finance alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Personal Finance

International Personal Finance Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at International Personal Finance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.68, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of £291.13 million, a P/E ratio of 642.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.46.

In related news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £19,939 ($25,220.09). Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About International Personal Finance

(Get Free Report)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Personal Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Personal Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.