Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $700.88

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 700.88 ($8.87) and traded as high as GBX 761.40 ($9.63). Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 753 ($9.52), with a volume of 288,687 shares trading hands.

Paragon Banking Group Trading Up 2.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.91, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 743.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 701.13.

Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Paragon Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,606.06%.

Insider Activity at Paragon Banking Group

About Paragon Banking Group

In related news, insider Nigel S. Terrington purchased 3,352 shares of Paragon Banking Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 750 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,798.63). Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.

