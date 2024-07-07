U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.35

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.35 and traded as high as $5.84. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 116,147 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of U.S. Gold in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Gold stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.23% of U.S. Gold as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and precious metals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the CK Gold project, which consists of various mining leases and other mineral rights covering approximately 1,120 acres in Laramie County, Wyoming; the Keystone project that consists of 601 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 20 square miles in Eureka County, Nevada; and the Challis Gold project, which consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 1,710 acres in Lemhi County, Idaho.

