Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.15. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 5,700 shares.
Giga-tronics Trading Up 17.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 42,735.81% and a negative net margin of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter.
About Giga-tronics
Giga-tronics Incorporated designs, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built electronic equipment, automated test, power electronics, supply and distribution solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Radio Frequency (RF) Solutions, Precision Electronic Solutions, and Power Electronics & Displays.
