Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $827.54

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 827.54 ($10.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,122.50 ($14.20). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,114 ($14.09), with a volume of 917,993 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,035 ($13.09) to GBX 1,140 ($14.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($16.97) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.30) to GBX 1,250 ($15.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.76).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.45, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 980.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 827.54.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

