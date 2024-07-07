SAP (ETR:SAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.67

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €167.67 ($180.29) and traded as high as €189.14 ($203.38). SAP shares last traded at €187.02 ($201.10), with a volume of 508,674 shares.

SAP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $221.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.49, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of €177.16 and a 200 day moving average of €167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Further Reading

