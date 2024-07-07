Helical (LON:HLCL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $214.03

Helical plc (LON:HLCL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 214.03 ($2.71) and traded as high as GBX 242.25 ($3.06). Helical shares last traded at GBX 235 ($2.97), with a volume of 47,883 shares.

Helical Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The stock has a market cap of £289.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.99.

Helical Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Helical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -839.16%.

Helical Company Profile

Helical plc engages in the development, investment, and rental of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Investment and Development segments. The company's property portfolio includes multi-let offices, office refurbishments and developments, restaurant, retail, residential, and warehouse spaces.

Featured Stories

