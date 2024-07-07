Blast 24-Hour Volume Hits $107.77 Million (BLAST)

Blast (BLAST) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. One Blast token can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blast has a market capitalization of $269.73 million and $107.77 million worth of Blast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blast has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Blast Profile

Blast’s genesis date was June 26th, 2024. Blast’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,554,822,153 tokens. Blast’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2. Blast’s official message board is blog.blast.io. Blast’s official website is blast.io/en.

Buying and Selling Blast

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast (BLAST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Blast platform. Blast has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 17,544,398,045.693813 in circulation. The last known price of Blast is 0.01540446 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $123,472,206.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blast directly using US dollars.

