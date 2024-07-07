Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $186.55

Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €186.55 ($200.59) and traded as high as €191.80 ($206.24). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €190.20 ($204.52), with a volume of 178,134 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of €185.81 and a 200-day moving average of €186.68. The firm has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.37.

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

