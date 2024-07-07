Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $145.78

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$145.78 and traded as high as C$164.25. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$163.35, with a volume of 374,046 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$156.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$168.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$162.43.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on L

Loblaw Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$146.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.29 billion. Loblaw Companies had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 8.3923706 earnings per share for the current year.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.513 per share. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Insider Transactions at Loblaw Companies

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total value of C$5,070,380.25. In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Singh sold 1,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$155.09, for a total value of C$227,046.05. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.01, for a total transaction of C$5,070,380.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,160,644. Corporate insiders own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.