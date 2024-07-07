Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,265.90

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,265.90 ($28.66) and traded as high as GBX 2,530 ($32.00). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,500 ($31.62), with a volume of 92,018 shares traded.

OXIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($28.33) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.36) to GBX 2,750 ($34.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Instruments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,073.75 ($26.23).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,459.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,265.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,358.49, a PEG ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,886.79%.

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

