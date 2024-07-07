Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0556 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.88 million and approximately $12,323.23 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,384.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.37 or 0.00570477 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00112642 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00267833 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00040626 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00063600 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,762,485 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

