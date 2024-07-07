Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $33.22 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $33.22 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00045821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,106,213 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.