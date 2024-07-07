CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $27.81 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 7th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $27.81 million and approximately $681,583.97 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009172 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,427.92 or 1.00075219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00068340 BTC.

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03452936 USD and is up 3.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $738,790.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

