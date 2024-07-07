Aevo (AEVO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $88.11 Million

Aevo (AEVO) traded up 30.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Aevo has a market capitalization of $407.52 million and approximately $88.11 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aevo has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One Aevo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000835 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aevo alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official message board is aevo.mirror.xyz. The official website for Aevo is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 843,689,979.1134193 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.43783667 USD and is up 25.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 126 active market(s) with $73,550,499.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aevo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aevo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.