Fetch.ai Price Reaches $1.19 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $116.83 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002075 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00045821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010574 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

