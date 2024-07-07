Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.57

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $45.57 and traded as high as $45.78. Global Partners shares last traded at $45.21, with a volume of 26,502 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Global Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 0.71%. On average, analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.58%.

Insider Activity at Global Partners

In related news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.29 per share, for a total transaction of $432,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,097.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,700. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Partners

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,316 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global Partners by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,611,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations, and Commercial.

