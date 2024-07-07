Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 84.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 69.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3,601.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 5.6% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 111,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROP. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $562.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $543.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $472.18 and a 1-year high of $569.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

