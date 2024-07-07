Tesco (LON:TSCO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $295.01

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 295.01 ($3.73) and traded as high as GBX 311.30 ($3.94). Tesco shares last traded at GBX 311 ($3.93), with a volume of 11,728,020 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price target on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.43) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Tesco alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesco

Tesco Stock Up 1.1 %

Tesco Increases Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 307.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 295.26. The company has a market cap of £21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a GBX 8.25 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 2.87%. Tesco’s payout ratio is presently 4,800.00%.

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.