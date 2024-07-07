Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,603 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 742.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

IYR opened at $87.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.37. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $72.88 and a 12-month high of $92.85.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

