Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.67

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.67 and traded as high as $3.97. Omeros shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 106,077 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMER shares. StockNews.com downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Omeros Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.68.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omeros by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 81,348 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Omeros by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Omeros by 20.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting immunologic diseases, including complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's products under development include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal trial for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (TA-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

