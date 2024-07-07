Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.38 and traded as high as $2.54. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 20,986 shares traded.
Deswell Industries Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.
Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.37 million during the quarter.
Deswell Industries Dividend Announcement
Deswell Industries Company Profile
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
