Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.65

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.65 and traded as high as $21.83. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage shares last traded at $21.81, with a volume of 65,245 shares.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $497.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.65.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $308.09 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 84,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Featured Stories

