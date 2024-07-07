IMI (LON:IMI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,754.59

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,754.59 ($22.19) and traded as high as GBX 1,826 ($23.10). IMI shares last traded at GBX 1,797 ($22.73), with a volume of 586,648 shares.

IMI Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.33. The company has a market cap of £4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,932.26, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,825.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,756.50.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs and manufactures engineering products in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States of America, rest of the Americas, China, rest of Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering segments.

