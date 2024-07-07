Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.30

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.30 and traded as high as C$10.70. Capstone Copper shares last traded at C$10.43, with a volume of 2,862,907 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Capstone Copper from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.95.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.67, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.31.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$461.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 60,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.80, for a total value of C$587,766.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. Insiders have sold a total of 210,000 shares of company stock worth $2,178,351 over the last 90 days. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

