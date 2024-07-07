Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.72

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.72 and traded as high as $9.62. Acorn Energy shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 11,588 shares trading hands.

Acorn Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of 135.71 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 3.19%.

About Acorn Energy

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.