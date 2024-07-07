Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.36

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.36 and traded as high as $12.18. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 129,375 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LINC. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $369.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.37.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 25,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $293,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,013.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,513.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

