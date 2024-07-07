Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.83. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 82,522 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Palatin Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Trading of Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:PTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Palatin Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.29% of Palatin Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Featured Articles

