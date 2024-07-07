Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Vaso shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 44,185 shares trading hands.

Vaso Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASOGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

Vaso Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.