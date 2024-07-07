Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.28. Vaso shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 44,185 shares trading hands.
Vaso Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.31.
Vaso (OTCMKTS:VASO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter. Vaso had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.31%.
Vaso Company Profile
Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.
