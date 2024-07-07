Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.99

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.99 and traded as high as C$8.46. Cineplex shares last traded at C$8.43, with a volume of 764,400 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGX

Cineplex Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$536.82 million, a PE ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.99.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.41). The business had revenue of C$294.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4906231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

(Get Free Report)

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.