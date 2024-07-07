Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$0.90. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$6.30, with a volume of 40,464 shares changing hands.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.60 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.90.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$164.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$148.50 million. Cathedral Energy Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cathedral Energy Services news, Senior Officer Fawzi Irani sold 131,095 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total transaction of C$114,052.65. Also, Senior Officer Lee Harns sold 1,000,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total value of C$600,000.00. 21.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It offers remote directional and measurement-while-drilling (MWD), automated gamma, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

