White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,707.20

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,707.20 and traded as high as $1,723.19. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,719.40, with a volume of 21,890 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTM

White Mountains Insurance Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,777.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,708.66.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 24.81%.

Insider Activity at White Mountains Insurance Group

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On White Mountains Insurance Group

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WTM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,512,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $241,384,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 38,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,157,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.