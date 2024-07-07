Fortis (TSE:FTS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.83

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$53.83 and traded as high as C$53.83. Fortis shares last traded at C$53.31, with a volume of 637,439 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTS shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$58.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.38.

Get Fortis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTS

Fortis Trading Down 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$53.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.89. The company has a market cap of C$26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.34 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.11%. Research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 3.2075145 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 75.40%.

Insider Activity at Fortis

In other news, Senior Officer James Reid acquired 700 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$52.37 per share, with a total value of C$36,659.00. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.