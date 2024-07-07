EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$4.71. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 24,200 shares changing hands.

EcoSynthetix Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.65.

EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.32 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EcoSynthetix

EcoSynthetix Company Profile

In other news, insider Lions Investment Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$4,350,200.00. In other news, insider Lions Investment Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total value of C$4,350,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert Martin Haire sold 119,309 shares of EcoSynthetix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$537,248.43. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

