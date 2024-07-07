EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.64

Shares of EcoSynthetix Inc. (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.64 and traded as high as C$4.71. EcoSynthetix shares last traded at C$4.52, with a volume of 24,200 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$264.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.65.
EcoSynthetix (TSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.32 million during the quarter. EcoSynthetix had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EcoSynthetix Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products worldwide. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex, a bio-based latex binder used in paper and paperboard industry; EcoStix, a family of sugar-acrylic and pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers that enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, and OSB to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.
