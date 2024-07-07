Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.98

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.10. Orion Energy Systems shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 141,506 shares.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OESX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $26.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.42 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative net margin of 12.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 952,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 502,023 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,630,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,813,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 951,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.59% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

