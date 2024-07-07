Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.63

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.63 and traded as high as $25.25. Strattec Security shares last traded at $25.03, with a volume of 10,478 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strattec Security

Strattec Security Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.27. Strattec Security had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Strattec Security Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Strattec Security news, major shareholder Gate City Capital Management, bought 7,057 shares of Strattec Security stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $173,602.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 412,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,143,588.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strattec Security

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRT. Gate City Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter worth about $10,270,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 749,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Strattec Security in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Strattec Security by 9.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

(Get Free Report)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.