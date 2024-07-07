Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.82

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.82 and traded as high as C$13.35. Hudbay Minerals shares last traded at C$13.25, with a volume of 1,212,757 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.42.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72. The stock has a market cap of C$5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C$0.18. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company had revenue of C$707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$635.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.7249725 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other news, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$76,362.00. Also, Director Gregory Paul Dryden sold 26,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.23, for a total value of C$272,496.23. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.