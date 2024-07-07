Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.12

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.12 and traded as high as $2.44. Brightcove shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 317,707 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Brightcove Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $50.48 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $642,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 135,462 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 12.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 801,459 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 88,935 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Brightcove by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

