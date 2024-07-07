Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.44

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.44 and traded as high as $1.44. Sharp shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 4,319 shares changing hands.

Sharp Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter. Sharp had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Sharp Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sells telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, ICT, Display Device, and Electronic Device. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, electric fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heaters, plasmacluster ion generators, beauty appliances, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, etc.

