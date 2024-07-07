ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.36

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.36 and traded as high as C$25.38. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$24.83, with a volume of 2,211,197 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. Cormark raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on ARC Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.92.

The company has a market cap of C$14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.39.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.17). ARC Resources had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of C$1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion. On average, analysts expect that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.9710258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.17%.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total transaction of C$255,100.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean William Stuart sold 10,000 shares of ARC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$255,100.00. Also, Director Hugh Hegeler Connett bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,315.95. Insiders have sold 118,705 shares of company stock valued at $3,029,226 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

