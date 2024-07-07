Keyera (TSE:KEY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.40

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.40 and traded as high as C$37.89. Keyera shares last traded at C$37.40, with a volume of 1,382,911 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.92 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

