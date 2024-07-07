Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.19

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.19 and traded as high as C$18.56. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 11,823 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Desjardins raised their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.94.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Price Performance

Insider Activity at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.23.

In other news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$21.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$221,613.00. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation purchased 148,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$20.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.11 per share, with a total value of C$221,613.00. Insiders have purchased 255,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,006 over the last three months. 45.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

(Get Free Report)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.